Where Buccaneers stand in NFC South after big win over Texans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a journey to win a fifth-consecutive division title in 2025. And while both of their wins so far have been close affairs, they're starting off their season exactly how they'd hoped with two straight wins.
The Buccaneers defeated the Houston Texans 20-19 on a Rachaad White touchdown with six seconds left, getting a bit of revenge for the two teams' 2023 match-up where the Texans scored the game-winner on a throw from C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell... with six seconds left. Fun parallels aside, it was a big win for the Buccaneers, as it gave them a bit of leeway in the NFC South race.
Buccaneers get a one-game cushion over Falcons
Here's what the NFC South looks like as it stands:
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Streak
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2
0
0
1.000
43
39
0-0
2-0
W2
Atlanta Falcons
1
1
0
.500
42
29
0-1
1-0
W1
Carolina Panthers
0
2
0
.000
32
53
0-0
0-2
L2
New Orleans Saints
0
2
0
.000
34
46
0-2
0-0
L2
The Atlanta Falcons are Tampa Bay's closest competitor at the moment (and probably will be for the rest of the season, unless anything drastic changes). They won their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, moving to 1-1 on the year. The Buccaneers would have been in first place in the NFC South anyway had they lost against the Texans — they beat the Falcons in the first game of the season, giving them the early tiebreaker — but the extra win puts them a game out from the Falcons regardless, solidifying an early NFC South lead.
The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, meanwhile, remain struggling. Both of them have lost their first two games of the season, with the Panthers dropping their road game to the Arizona Cardinals and the Saints falling at home to the Brock Purdy-less San Francisco 49ers. The Buccaneers won't see either team for a while, playing the Saints in Week 8 for the first time and then the Panthers all the way in Week 16.
The Bucs will play the 0-2 New York Jets at home next Sunday in Week 3. The Falcons and Panthers are set to play each other during Carolina's home debut, and the Saints will make the long trip to Washington to face off against the Seattle Seahawks.
READ MORE: $90 million Buccaneers starter leaves Texans game with injury
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Could Buccaneers' Mike Evans retire after the 2025 season?
• Bucs' Todd Bowles addresses Jalen McMillan's return timeline
• Vikings sign former Buccaneers' $1 million cornerback
• Falcons star makes surprising admission about Bucs you don't hear often