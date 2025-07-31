Buccaneers, Bears, Chargers involved in shocking trade idea
Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be on the move in the running back market, at least according to a recent ESPN mock trade scenario that links them with the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers.
The Buccaneers are part of a three-team deal imagined by ESPN analyst Seth Walder that sees Tampa Bay moving on from a former starter while stocking up for the future.
In the mock trade, Tampa Bay would send running back Rachaad White to the Bears. In return, the Buccaneers would receive a 2026 fifth-round pick from Chicago. The full trade details look like this:
Bears receive: Rachaad White and a 2027 seventh-round pick (from Chargers)
Chargers receive: D’Andre Swift and a 2026 sixth-round pick (from Bears)
Buccaneers receive: 2026 fifth-round pick (from Bears)
From Tampa Bay’s perspective, the move makes plenty of sense. White is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and while he has been a valuable contributor, the Buccaneers appear to be transitioning to Bucky Irving as their lead back.
“White is a useful player for Tampa Bay, but Bucky Irving took the starting job from him and is a strong receiver in his own right,” Walder said. “With Sean Tucker also on the Bucs and White in the final year of his deal, the latter becomes a logical trade candidate.”
The trade also gives Tampa Bay another mid-round draft pick to work with in 2026, something general manager Jason Licht has used well in the past to add depth and competition to the roster.
On the other end of the deal, the Bears absorb Swift’s $7.9 million salary, $7.4 million of which is fully guaranteed. While that may seem steep, it helps them move White into the backfield and swap some lower-end picks.
For the Chargers, the move is mostly about depth. Swift would be a veteran behind first-round rookie Omarion Hampton while Najee Harris recovers from an eye injury. Plus, Los Angeles can afford it. “No team has more combined cap space between this year and next than the Chargers,” Walder said.
As Tampa Bay continues training camp, their running back room appears settled even without a trade. Whether it happens or not, the Buccaneers are clearly positioning themselves to stay young, explosive, and efficient in the backfield.
