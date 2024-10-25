Buccaneers' Bucky Irving's Playing Status Upgraded Ahead of Falcons Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have perhaps the biggest game of their season coming up on Sunday when they get a rematch against the Atlanta Falcons who beat them just a few weeks prior in a game that the Buccaneers' should have won. They didn't and now they will be looking for revenge while being shorthanded at several positions.
Earlier we reported that Buccaneers' fourth-round pick running back Bucky Irving was expected to miss Sunday's matchup with the Falcons with a toe injury, however, it appears that there has been a new development as Irving was seen at practice on Friday and head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the electrifying back would indeed be available for the contest barring any setbacks.
Irving has been a bright spot in the Bucs' running game this season after the group struggled over the past couple of seasons. He has benefitted from better blocking compared to Rachaad White and has rushed a total of 67 times for 351 yards and three scores while adding another 124 yards through the air on 13 receptions.
The emergence of Irving has been greatly welcomed in Tampa Bay and his abilities will likely be needed to help continue the three-headed monster backfield the Bucs boast to make up for the absence of both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans against the Falcons.
