Ravens Linebacker Fined For Tackle That Injured Bucs WR Chris Godwin
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now without their best offensive player in 2024, and a Baltimore Ravens linebacker is being fined for a tackle that may have caused it.
Bucs wideout Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle against the Ravens in the dying embers of the game on Monday night after being tackled by Roquan Smith. There was question after the game on whether or not Smith used what the NFL calls a "hip-drop tackle", a tackle where the defender rotates his hips to bring down a ball carrier on top of their own legs. When asked about this after the game, Smith told Ravens media that he did not intend to injure Godwin.
“I never go into any game meaning to injure any player," Smith said. "I want every player to go back home safe and sound to their family — maybe a little sore."
As it turns out, the NFL did consider Smith's tackle a hip-drop tackle, and he's getting fined for it. Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, that fine will amount to $16,833.
READ MORE: Buccaneers DT Pops Up on Injury Report Thursday Ahead of Falcons Game
There have been nine hip-drop tackles this year in the NFL that have resulted in a fine. None of them have resulted in a penalty on the field of play.
The Bucs won't have Chris Godwin anymore, and they'll also be without wideout Mike Evans until after the team's Week 11 bye week at the very least. Until then, the Bucs will have to rely on wideouts Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard while they face an uphill battle against the Atlanta Falcons in a crucial division matchup on Sunday.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs. Falcons in Week 8
• Buccaneers Standout RB Lands On Injury Report Wednesday
• Buccaneers Tumble In Week 8 Power Rankings After Tough Ravens Loss
• Buccaneers Linebacker Will Miss Rest of 2024 Regular Season