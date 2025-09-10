Buccaneers climb high after Falcons win in Week 2 power rankings
It certainly wasn't how they drew it up, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1-0 after a thrilling win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
A slow start on both sides of the ball, combined with some preseason rust due to starters not playing, put the Bucs in an early hole against the Falcons. It's somewhere the Bucs have been before — in fact, they may have lost a game like this last season, but the resiliency the team displayed on Sunday might suggest those days are over. Of course, it's one game and the first game in over eight months, so everything will be scrutinized under a microscope, but it was a big win for the Buccaneers. The win put them atop the NFC South and getting revenge for a season sweep last year.
Now, the Bucs must tackle another challenge that escaped them last season — a primetime game. The Bucs lost every primetime game they were in last season, and this year, they get one right off the bat when they take on the Houston Texans in Week 2 on Monday Night Football. But ahead of that matchup, the Bucs found themselves moving up in the national power rankings and as high as number four overall. Check out what the national media thinks of this Buccaneers team below.
ESPN: No. 10
"In his NFL debut, the No. 19 pick and Ohio State's all-time receptions leader caught two touchdown passes. The latter was the game winner with just under a minute remaining. It happened on a day quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared shaky -- he was without the injured Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan -- so the deep-ball connection with Egbuka had a calming effect. The more Mike Evans is singled out by opposing defenses, the more opportunities for No. 2."
Last Week: No. 13
NFL.com: No. 6
"Baker Mayfield started cold, the Buccaneers' defense had its hands full with Michael Penix Jr., and it just felt like this one was tilting the way of the Falcons, who swept the Bucs last season. But no: Mayfield shook off the rust in his first game action since the playoffs and did just enough, hitting Emeka Egbuka for what ultimately proved to be the game-winning touchdown. I felt like Egbuka would come into the league NFL-ready, but I didn't realize he'd be the Week 1 hero -- and almost certainly a huge part of Tampa Bay's passing game this season. The reshuffled offensive line had its hands full without All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs, but the backs also missed picking up some pressures. The defense took a few right hooks before clamping down, with Antoine Winfield Jr.'s late pass breakup a possible game-saver. Style points be damned in this one, as the Bucs logged a division win on the road in Week 1."
Last Week: No. 7
Yahoo Sports: No. 10
"The Buccaneers got outplayed in Week 1. But when Baker Mayfield had to make a play, he delivered a great touchdown pass to rookie Emeka Egbuka. Tampa Bay will have to play better, but it's 1-0 while the rest of the NFC South is 0-1."
Last Week: No. 9
Sports Illustrated: No. 9
"This will be the first of about 13 iterations of the power rankings where I’ll say Emeka Egbuka—that guy’s pretty awesome, huh? While it required a missed field goal as time expired, this is a win that has heavy late-season ramifications and propels Tampa into a Monday Night Football date with the Texans—a matchup I really like for Todd Bowles’s defense."
Last Week: No. 14
The Athletic: No. 11
"The rookie wideout’s pair of touchdowns sent quite a message. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs were a bit up and down in this one, but given Egbuka’s play, this offense should be a ton of fun when Chris Godwin gets healthy."
Last Week: No. 16
USA Today: No.10
"The anti-Chiefs, the presently battered − but still ruling − NFC South champs already have a one-game lead on the rest of a division they've run since 2021."
Last Week: No. 12
NBCsports: No.8
"Another new offensive coordinator? No problem."
Last Week: No.8
Fox Sports: No.9
"That wasn’t the explosive Bucs offense we’ve gotten used to seeing (only 260 total yards?). But they pulled out a win against a tough division rival. With reservations, take the win and move on."
Last Week: No.10
CBS Sports: No. 4
"They started slowly, but did some good things in the second half. They do need to run the ball better than they did against the Falcons."
Last Week: No. 6
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers All-Pro explains why Bucs are biggest threat to Eagles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will Vita Vea play in Week 1's Buccaneers-Falcons matchup?
• Buccaneers make announcement including Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans
• The Buccaneers continue to find gems late in the draft and undrafted free agency