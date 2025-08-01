Buccaneers coach hints at possible quarterback move
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers like what their quarterback room has to offer, but two of its quarterbacks aren't offering anything at the moment — and as a result, the team might look elsewhere during training camp.
The Bucs are high on former Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, who they'd planned to draft last year if the Green Bay Packers hadn't done it first. However, he's been sidelined with a lower back injury, and now, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is day to day with a hand contusion. That's left quarterbacks Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak to take the brunt of reps on Friday, and if Mayfield is more than a day out, the Bucs may need to bring in a veteran camp arm to disperse some reps and help prepare the second and third team.
It seems as if that's exactly what the Buccaneers plan on doing, too. Bowles held media after Friday's practice, and when asked, he confirmed that the team is looking into bringing another quarterback into the fold.
"Yeah," Bowles said. "We're looking at that."
There aren't a ton of options out there if the Bucs want a veteran. Carson Wentz, Tyler Huntley, Teddy Bridgewater and C.J. Beathard are probably the four biggest names, with Bridgewater being the closest option — he's already in the state and currently under fire for providing impermissible benefits to his high school football team in Miami Northwestern Senior High. Jeff Driskel, and Logan Woodside are other available quick options.
Whatever the case, the Bucs may want to act soon. Although Mayfield will be back in no time, the team will want to maximize their reps where they can.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' Todd Bowles calls third-year running back 'exactly what we want'
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles calls third-year running back 'exactly what we want'
• Buccaneers Super Bowl champion could join Atlanta Falcons
• Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers LB reportedly 'back in action' with Raiders
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles loves what he's seeing from rookie defender