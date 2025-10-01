Buccaneers' concerns grow with latest Bucky Irving injury update
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some tough luck with their star players recently, and it looks like yet another one is banged up early in the season.
Bucky Irving played the entire game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, rushing for 63 yards and catching a 72-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield. He had a few incidents during the game where he got hurt, though, with his ankle getting rolled up on during a fumble and then an incident where he went down on the field after a Mayfield pass, but he came back in the game regardless.
Unfortunately, he didn't make it out unscathed. Irving was seen with a boot on and was walking with crutches, and per ESPN's Adam Schefter, he suffered a foot sprain during the game.
Todd Bowles gave an update on Irving from the team perspective, saying he's day-to-day and unlikely to play Sunday if his foot is still in a boot.
How long will Bucky Irving be out?
Irving's status going forward will depend on what grade of sprain he has.
Foot sprains are hard to measure in the NFL and are not always reported as such, but the most recent high-profile foot injury was from Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet, who suffered a foot injury in Week 2 of the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wasn't explicitly said that Charbonnet had a sprain, but his foot injury kept him out in Week 3 for Seattle. He returned on a short week in Week 4 against the Cardinals, though, so if that's the timeline, it would be good news.
Foot sprains could be more severe, though, and could keep Irving out for weeks depending on whether or not it's a Grade 1, Grade 2 or Grade 3 sprain (the last of which would potentially put him out for the year). It doesn't seem like Irving is suffering from a year-ending injury, however, as the team wasn't even willing to rule him out for Week 5, per Mike Garafolo.
In the meantime, Rachaad White will take the carries that Irving will miss and will once again be Tampa Bay's lead back. Sean Tucker, who has been buried on the depth chart, will be the supplementary back, so the Bucs will still have some firepower there — Irving's ability to make defenders miss in space will be a big absence, though.
The Buccaneers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, tentatively scheduled for 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.
