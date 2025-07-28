Buccaneers defensive rookie out for season with torn ACL
A promising Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie's season unfortunately came to an early end last Friday.
The Buccaneers drafted edge rusher David Walker in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Central Arkansas, impressed by his impressive production. He had a staggering 191 tackles and 31 sacks, and after impressing at the Senior Bowl against better competition, the Bucs believed in him enough to select him in the draft and add him to the edge-rushing rotation.
Unfortunately, his season will be cut short. Walker went down in practice last Friday and was helped off the field by trainers, and he didn't appear at Sunday's practice. Head coach Todd Bowles said he didn't have an update for Walker on Sunday, but it came on Monday, and it's grim — Walker tore his ACL and is out for the remainder of the season, per the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.
Training camp is crucial to get prepared for the regular season, but it occasionally can be brutal to players. The Buccaneers had another player tear their ACL last year in offensive guard Sua Opeta, who was robbed of competing for the team's guard spot because of it — additionally, outside linebacker Yaya Diaby suffered a high ankle sprain during camp last year but was able to recover by Week 1.
Walker will look to get better and make a full recovery this year. In the meantime, edge rushers Chris Braswell and Anthony Nelson will look to step up in his place in the pass-rushing rotation.
