Buccaneers GM shoots down report ahead of NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is just a day away, and draft week has been filled with tons of rumors and scoops from pundits and reporters trying to get the lay of the land before Day 1 starts Thursday night. Not every rumor is true, though, and while some general managers are willing to let those rumors do the work for them, others don't mind shooting them down before draft night.
As it turns out, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is among the latter. He recently appeared on the inaugural episode of the Ronde Barber Show, hosted by its Buccaneers Hall of Fame namesake, and he decided to address a rumor he'd heard about his own intentions in the draft — that he was looking to trade down from Tampa Bay's 19th-overall selection.
"So it's just the finetuning this week. People think that the phone's ringing off the hook and teams are wanting to trade up, trade back. I read a report that we're trying to trade back — I haven’t made a single call yet, so I don’t know where those reports come from," Licht told Barber.
The report in question is likely a recent ESPN report from Adam Schefter grouping the Buccaneers in with a number of teams Schefter claimed are looking to trade back.
If Licht is to be believed, he hasn't received any calls to trade back in the NFL Draft — but that doesn't mean he won't. Anything can happen on draft night, and if the right deal comes along, Licht could certainly take it and try to earn back some picks, including a sixth-round selection the Bucs are missing due to Carlton Davis' trade to the Detroit Lions last year.
That being said, it may not be likely, and the reason why also came from Licht himself when he spoke to media ahead of the draft at the beginning of the month.
I do think this year is going to be – I could be wrong – you’re going to see maybe a little less people maybe wanting to move up and offering enough to make it worth your while just because the draft is pretty leveled out at a certain point," Licht said. "You might be able to get the same level of player in the second round as you can in the fourth round at certain positions, so I think you’ll maybe see a little bit less of that.”
There's been a lot of speculation in regard to Licht's motives, but the time for speculation is almost over — the NFL Draft begins on Thursday Night, and the Bucs will either pick at No. 19 or move either up or down depending on how the night goes.
