Buccaneers star Mike Evans sends message to Baker Mayfield
Although they've only played together for two full seasons, there's no question that Bucs' quarterback Baker Mayfield and franchise wideout Mike Evans have developed a strong connection.
In their two seasons together, Evans has continued to extend his 1,000 yards receiving streak while simultaneously accounting for 24 of Mayfield's 69 regular-season passing touchdowns as a Buc. Meanwhile, Mayfield has put together the two best seasons of his career since teaming up with Evans.
It's been a win-win situation for both players, and they've each gone out of their way on separate occasions to pay respect to the other for their performance, character, and work ethic.
The chemistry between the two players extends beyond the gridiron, though. And with Monday being Mayfield's 30th birthday, Evans — who doesn't post often — took to Instagram to wish his quarterback a happy birthday.
Accompanying a vide clip of Baker Mayfield scrambling in a game vs. the Washington Commanders, Evans posted: "@BakerMayfield Happy B Day Brother.'"
There's nothing flashy about this post, but that's Mike Evans' style. He's always been more about substance than style. And even if Baker Mayfield presents a flashier type of character, the two players have proven to be on the same page. That said, if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are to have any chance of pushing further into the postseason in 2025, they'll need Evans and Mayfield to remain on the same page.
