Buccaneers HC reveals thoughts on upcoming joint practice with Titans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off against the Tennessee Titans in a preseason game this Saturday, but head coach Todd Bowles is more interested in the joint practice the two teams are set to have on the Thursday before that.
The Titans are coming to Tampa Bay for a joint practice ahead of that preseason game, and it's an opportunity for teams to face off in a different environment before the game — one that often is more intense than the game itself. Starters likely won't be in too much during the preseason game, but both teams' first-string lineups will face off against each other with plenty of contact and less restraint during playcalling.
Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked about this, and he explained that the team can get a look at another team's play calls this time around in what should be a thorough practice.
Joint practice with the Titans
"You’re allowed to run everything you’ve installed. You’re not in a preseason game so you’re not being very basic. You’re allowed to run everything and you’re allowed to go against different schemes and different blocking schemes and different blitzes, defensively, and how you see things, to see if you have a comparison for the season," Bowles said. "That’s the biggest thing you get out of it. You don’t have to hide anything and you can play all your guys and you can do everything, as opposed to the game when it’s watered down and everybody is running basic things. It’s still blocking and tackling, but you don’t see the game plan stuff in the games that you get to see in practice. That’s beneficial.”
The Bucs will get to face off against Titans rookie Cameron Ward, who was drafted by the team with the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay's offense will also have a good challenge, as new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard will get the first taste of playcalling against an actual opponent as opposed to his head coach in Todd Bowles.
The Bucs and Titans will meet on the practice field at One Buccaneer Place on Thursday morning before facing off against each other in the preseason on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield receives positive news following hand injury
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 takeaways from Day 9 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
• Injured Buccaneers rookie officially lands on IR, ending season
• Buccaneers sign towering wide receiver who won Super Bowl with Rams
• Buccaneers boast multiple defenders in the top 10 Madden 26 ratings