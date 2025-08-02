Buccaneers sign towering wide receiver who won Super Bowl with Rams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already been bitten by the injury bug early in training camp, especially after star quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a contusion on his throwing hand, which held him out of practice on Friday.
For whatever reason, the Buccaneers have taken a few hits across the offense.
Quarterback Michael Pratt is dealing with a back ailment, two running backs recently went down, and Trey Palmer is battling a hamstring injury. Add that to the fact that wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Tristan Wirfs remain sidelined and it's clear the unit isn't looking like its normal self.
READ MORE: Speedy Buccaneers WR sidelined with injury amid open competition
That's led the Buccaneers to make a few moves in recent days, adding depth to the roster to have the necessary bodies to make it through the remainder of the preseason.
Tampa Bay signed fifth-year wide receiver Jacob Harris on Friday. Harris has earned NFL experience with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL in January but didn't appear in a game.
Harris brings tremendous size to the table at 6-foot-5, 211-pounds.
The Rams drafted Harris in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He appeared in nine games during his rookie season before suffering an ACL and MCL injury that ended his campaign. Los Angeles went on to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20.
Harris bounced between the practice squad and active roster in 2022, appearing in seven games and recording the lone reception of his professional career which went for six yards and a first down. The Rams placed him on injured reserve in December.
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Harris ahead of the 2023 season and kept him on the practice squad after camp. He only saw action in two games with the franchise.
Once Harris' contract expired following the season, he landed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a reserve/futures deal last year. Once again, injuries set him back and he never made it onto the field during the regular season with the Eagles. Philadelphia waived him in October before going on to win it all.
Harris originally walked on at Western Kentucky to start off his college career. He transferred to UCF after one season, suiting up for the program from 2017-20. Harris appeared in 36 games and made seven starts, recording 49 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
With the addition of Harris, the Buccaneers have 13 wide receivers on the roster. He'll have to make quite an impression to have any chance at sticking in Tampa.
READ MORE: Todd Bowles gives injury update on sidelined Buccaneers star
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be a top ten fantasy QB in 2025?
• Buccaneers, Bears, Chargers involved in shocking trade idea
• Buccaneers make surprising WR move in middle of training camp