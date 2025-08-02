Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield receives positive news following hand injury
Baker Mayfield is expected to be back at practice next week following an injury scare in training camp.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach Todd Bowles said as much following Saturday's practice when talking to the media, and for Bucs' fans, this news couldn't get any better.
Mayfield hit his hand on a shoulder pad during his follow-through, which ultimately led to it becoming bruised. Mayfield finished practice but was subsequently held out for the past two practices for precautionary reasons.
The team will now have a couple of days off before returning to the field on Tuesday, when Mayfield is expected to resume his duties.
Baker Back in Action
The Bucs are grateful that the MRI came back negative on his hand. The Bucs have dealt with a plethora of injuries thus far in camp, and losing Mayfield for any sort of time would have just added to that.
Luckily, Mayfield escaped any serious injury and can resume his spot as he looks to hone in before the 2025 season.
Big things are expected of Mayfield in 2025 after a career year this past season. He will be ushering in a new offensive coordinator, but will have the same weapons, plus some, here in 2025.
Mayfield has seen a resurgence in his career since arriving in Tampa Bay and is expected to be the Bucs' franchise quarterback for years to come.
The health of Mayfield is vitally important for the Bucs. If he were to go down for any extended period, Kyle Trask would be tasked with taking over starting duties.
While the Bucs do believe in Trask, as evidenced by them re-signing him as the backup this past offseason, it would be a major drop-off from what Mayfield can provide.
