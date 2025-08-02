3 takeaways from Day 9 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had Day 9 of training camp on Saturday before a long break, and it featured another shortened practice, some weird offensive line looks and the play at training camp that the crowd has loved the most so far.
BucsGameday was live on site for Day 9 as the Bucs got in one more practice before a nice break — here are our three biggest takeaways from the day:
Bucs end practice early again
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done something interesting so far these last two days of camp — they've ended practice early. The Bucs were supposed to play until 11:10 on Friday but went until 10:25, and they were supposed to play until 10:40 today but went to 10:00. Todd Bowles didn’t give a reason for this, but it’s likely due to the number of injuries Tampa Bay is nursing — especially QB Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield may be back next week, but without him taking reps, the Bucs may not want QBs Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak taking too many reps.
New OL looks?
Todd Bowles had an interesting offensive line look during the beginning of practice during offensive drills. He had center Graham Barton at left tackle, Elijah Klein at left guard and left guard Ben Bredeson at center for a few snaps.
Bowles confirmed after practice that this was an exercise in emergency — the team “hopes to god” it won’t come to that, but if it does, the Bucs will have given it a little bit of thought in practice.
Biggest cheer of camp so far
The biggest cheer in training camp happened today on Day 9. Running back Bucky Irving went out wide on a play as a wide receiver, and he ran a go-route deep. Kyle Trask found him in stride, and with a corner and safety on him, Irving came down with the catch on the sideline.
Irving continues to impress as a multi-faceted back, and the crowd loved this play. The “BUCK-Y” chants were out in full force, and it was a fun deep shot from an offense that really hasn’t taken many so far during camp.
