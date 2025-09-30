Buccaneers head coach worried about star running back Bucky Irving
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a lot of injuries to their starting players lately, and unfortunately, another might have popped up.
Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to media on the Monday after the team's first loss of the season vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, and he noted that a crop of players were set to get MRIs — so many, in fact, that he couldn't name them all. He was asked, though, if running back Bucky Irving was one of the players he was concerned about, and Bowles confirmed that he was.
"Yeah, he's one of them," Bowles said.
An Irving injury would be rough for Tampa Bay, who are already dealing with a crop of them.
What happened to Bucky Irving?
Like a few Bucs players who have gotten hurt this year, Irving finished the game, so it's tough to say exactly when he got his injury. Late in the game, Irving went down on the field after a rough tackle where he got rolled up on, but he walked off the field, but he eventually came back into the game.
Irving's ankle appears to be the main point of concern, and there's a possibility that he could have sprained it. A low ankle sprain would be the best-case scenario, likely putting Irving out for a game or two, but a high ankle sprain would be much worse and could take months to recover.
If Irving weren't able to go, Rachaad White would once again lead the backfield with Sean Tucker, who has been buried in the depth chart, right behind him. Both players have shown some promise in the reps they've gotten, so the Bucs wouldn't be struggling, but Irving's ability to make defenders miss in space and his superior ball-carrying vision would be missed for the Bucs in the time he's out.
Tampa Bay is set to play against the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 5 in an attempt to shake off their loss to the Eagles. The game is currently scheduled for 4:05, but the Seattle Mariners' playoff bid in the ALDS could change that.
