Buccaneers lineman named among most underrated at position in NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the best lines in football last year, so it makes sense that they made sure that entire line stayed in tact in 2025.
The Bucs re-signed left guard Ben Bredeson over the offseason, ensuring that the team's chemistry would stay put for the 2025 season. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs is currently out of action after recovering from a knee injury, but once he's back, the entire line will be reuinited once again — and while Bredeson is a big part of that at left guard, so, too, is Cody Mauch at right guard.
Mauch is entering his third year in the NFL after being drafted in 2023. He played tackle in college at North Dakota State, but he was kicked in to guard at the NFL by the Bucs. That's proved to be a very good decision, as Mauch remains one of Tampa Bay's stalwarts on the line — and PFF writer Zoltan Buday named him as one of the NFL's most underrated linemen heading into this year.
Here's what PFF had to say about Mauch:
"Perhaps no offensive lineman bettered their game more in 2024 than Tampa Bay’s Mauch. The Buccaneers’ 2023 second-round pick earned only a 43.9 PFF overall grade as a rookie, which ranked 74th among 79 guards that year. This past season, he recorded a 74.6 PFF overall grade, which ranked 16th at the position.
Mauch also logged a 77.2 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, ranking sixth among 73 qualifying guards, and allowed pressure on only 2.7% of pass plays (tied for fourth best among guards)."
Mauch has thrived in Tampa Bay's line, and he's set for another big campaign in 2025. He'll play alongside a pair of talented linemen in tackle Luke Goedeke to his right and center Graham Barton to his left, who is entering his second year in the league after being drafted by the Bucs in the first round.
Mauch said during training camp that his bond with the offensive line has only served to elevate everyone's play and that playing together feels just as much like fun as it does like work.
"It's great. I don't have anything else to compare it to in the NFL cause I've only been here, but I can't imagine there's a better offensive line room anywhere else," Mauch said. "Every single year we've been here, it's such a great group of guys. It doesn't really feel like you're coming into work, it just feels like you're coming to hang out with your buddies. Obviously, we're working, we're grinding here. It is a lot more fun when you enjoy the people that you're with. I wouldn't want to play with anybody else than these o-linemen."
Tampa Bay's offensive line will try to live up to the lofty expectations it set for itself last year, and its first test (with left tackle Charlie Heck likely filling in for Tristan Wirfs) will be in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.
