Buccaneers lose key starting defender to injury vs. Texans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to start 2-0 for a fifth consecutive season in tonight's Monday Night Football match up against the Houston Texans.
The defense once again struggled early, giving up an opening possession touchdown to the opposing team for the second consecutive week. Things started to sort themselves out a bit for the Bucs, but then they lost starting right tackle Luke Goedeke with a foot injury he has been dealing with all week.
It wasn't long thereafter that the Bucs ended up taking the lead over the Texans 14-10 before yet another injury occurred to a starter. This time around, it was promising young defensive tackle Calijah Kancey who left the game with a pectoral injury.
Calijah Kancey OUT vs. Texans with a pectoral injury
Kancey was expected to leap here in his third season with the Buccaneers after overcoming injuries through his first two seasons, and putting up a solid 2024 season that included 7.5 sacks.
Kancey wasn't able to be much of a factor in the Bucs' first win this season over the Falcons, but was looking to be effective here in Game 2. Unfortunately, that goal of his has ended, as has his time playing out the rest of the Bucs' battle against the Texans.
Losing two starters in the likes of Goedeke and Kancey is a shot that the Buccaneers were hoping to avoid. They have already lost plenty even before the season began, and could now be looking at extended absences from two key starters.
It will take further testing to decide the level of severity of Kancey's pectoral injury. However, a good base timeline would be about 2-3 weeks for a mild strain, 6-8 weeks for a moderate tear, or, if it requires surgery (as the injury often requires), he could be looking at a recovery window of 4-6 months or longer.
