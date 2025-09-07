Buccaneers make shocking last minute position change before Falcons kickoff
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had one of the most stout offensive lines in the league last year, but it's going to look a lot different on Sunday when the Buccaneers play the Falcons.
The Bucs lost left tackle Tristan Wirfs for the beginning of the season after he underwent knee surgery, so the plan after that has always been to start swing tackle Charlie Heck in his place. In a huge surprise, however, the Buccaneers aren't doing that — they're shuffling around the entire offensive line.
Here's what the new-look unit will look like when the Bucs take the field:
Buccaneers massively shift offensive line ahead of Falcons game
The Buccaneers are massively shuffling around their offensive line. Graham Barton, who normally plays at center, is shifting over to left tackle. Ben Bredeson, normally a left guard, will move to center, and then Michael Jordan, who was elevated from the practice squad, will take that guard spot left by Bredeson. As it stands, Jordan replaces Heck as the newest member of the line with Wirfs out, and the rest of the line's left side completes shifts around.
The shifts aren't unwarranted. Bredeson has experience at center from his time with the New York Giants, and Barton is moving back to his natural position of left tackle. Jordan was brought on by the Bucs to play tackle, where he was in preseason, but he's a natural guard and will be returning to that postion.
The move comes as Charlie Heck was set to take the swing tackle spot, but it appears the Buccaneers really didn't like him during practice and preseason. The massive shuffle is a lot different from the chemistry the team has already built up, so the Bucs will hope that the move pays off against the Atlanta Falcons.
