Buccaneers named potential landing spot for free agent safety
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a job of addressing needs and revamping the roster in the offseason.
Having said that, the Buccaneers could still add reinforcements to a handful of position groups, including safety.
Bleacher Report Analyst Moe Moton named former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon as a landing spot for him to be in Tampa Bay this offseason.
READ MORE: Buccaneers urged to sign former Vikings offensive lineman
Tampa Bay has seen changes on its defense and could use a proven playmaker to bolster its depth and versatility in that room.
"Still in his prime, Julian Blackmon should be on a team by now", Moton said. "Though he's spotty with his consistency in deep coverage, the 26-year-old has made several plays on the ball over the last two seasons, recording 12 pass breakups and seven interceptions."
Blackmon played 16 games but tore his rotator cuff in the season opener, which hindered his performance throughout the season. Moton still thinks Blackmon could add an element to help the safety room and talks about his potential.
"In recent years, Blackmon has also made plays in run support", Moton said. "In 2023, he logged a significantly higher number of total tackles compared to his first three seasons and registered a career-high five tackles for loss. Blackmon still has some upside as a safety who can play in deep coverage and fill the box on early downs."
While teams like the Miami Dolphins also have needs at safety, Tampa Bay is an ideal fit for a player who can provide immediate impact and veteran leadership in a transitioning defense. The Bucs would be wise to explore adding Blackmon before training camp opens.
READ MORE: Buccaneers star a frontrunner for major new NFL award
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• New Buccaneers OC 'looking forward' to OTAs, playing Todd Bowles' defense
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate franchise legend's iconic legacy
• Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski gives take on potential 'tush push' ban