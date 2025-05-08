Buccaneers nearly drafted new Bills cornerback in NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they needed to address the cornerback position during the NFL Draft, and they did that by adding Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish with their pair of Day 2 picks.
However, there was potential for the team to take a cornerback to start the draft in the first round with the No. 19 overall pick.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler gave some insight into the Bucs' draft plans.
Bucs nearly took a cornerback in Round 1
"Third-round corner Jacob Parrish can be considered a winning pick for Tampa. I talked to a few teams predraft that listed him as a sleeper for the end of the first or early second, though some obviously thought that was too rich," Fowler wrote.
"The Bucs were linked to slot corners such as Mike Sainristil (Commanders) and Dru Phillips (Giants) in last year's draft, so getting Parrish is a culmination of that legwork.
"The Bucs are very high on veteran corner Zyon McCollum entering Year 4, but they were intentional in adding two corners on Day 2 (including Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison in the second). Head coach Todd Bowles wanted better depth coming out of last year.
"The Bucs indeed did love Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, but like other teams, the overall medical profile was a bit of a concern. Corner Maxwell Hairston, who went 30th to Buffalo, also had some love at One Buccaneer Place. But the team's eventual pick at No. 19, receiver Emeka Egbuka, satisfies two areas: He was considered an A-plus prospect, and he helps curb concerns whenever Mike Evans decides to retire."
Egbuka and the Bucs first-year players will now participate in rookie minicamp, which takes place this weekend.
