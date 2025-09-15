Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield called out before Texans game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield gets criticism ahead of Monday Night Football against the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is hoping to lead his team to a 2-0 record as they take on the Houston Texans in Week 2's edition of Monday Night Football.

Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon thinks Mayfield can lead the team to some highs, but there are also some lowly moments that could end up costing the Bucs in a major way.

"The man has his share of highs, but the lows continue to be glaring for a quarterback who threw a tied-for-NFL-high 16 interceptions last season and committed a tied-for-NFL-high four turnover-worthy plays in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over Atlanta, per PFF," Gagnon wrote.

"Mayfield also missed some easy intermediate passes, but he did manage to steal a victory with three touchdown passes."

READ MORE: Bucs' Todd Bowles addresses Jalen McMillan's return timeline

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during a game against the Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during a game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mayfield needs to be more consistent

Mayfield has a tough matchup against the Texans on Monday Night Football. The Texans allowed just 14 points in Week 1 to the Los Angeles Rams, a playoff-caliber team in the NFC.

The Texans are aware, however, of how good things can be when Mayfield is on his best performance.

"He's really good. They've done a good job of speeding that up and getting the ball out of his hands, but also, obviously, he creates a lot of plays off schedule, too. So, it's kind of a back-and-forth on that. It's a double-sided coin. They'll get the ball out. They have a lot of schemes where it's just catch and throw and it's hard to get to him, but then there's times when his clock's going. He can escape anywhere. He's up and out and back and forth and stuff," Texans defense coordinator Matt Burke said.

Mayfield will have to do his best to remain at the top of his game for as long as possible — otherwise, things could get dicey for the Bucs.

Kickoff between the Bucs and Texans is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

READ MORE: Vikings sign former Buccaneers' $1 million cornerback

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Here's what Texans HC DeMeco Ryans had to say about Bucs QB Baker Mayfield

• Mike Evans shares excitement over 2025 Buccaneers offense

• Buccaneers look to be healthy vs. Texans after Saturday practice

•﻿ Falcons star makes surprising admission about Bucs you don't hear often

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News