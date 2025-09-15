Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield called out before Texans game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is hoping to lead his team to a 2-0 record as they take on the Houston Texans in Week 2's edition of Monday Night Football.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon thinks Mayfield can lead the team to some highs, but there are also some lowly moments that could end up costing the Bucs in a major way.
"The man has his share of highs, but the lows continue to be glaring for a quarterback who threw a tied-for-NFL-high 16 interceptions last season and committed a tied-for-NFL-high four turnover-worthy plays in Tampa Bay's Week 1 victory over Atlanta, per PFF," Gagnon wrote.
"Mayfield also missed some easy intermediate passes, but he did manage to steal a victory with three touchdown passes."
Mayfield needs to be more consistent
Mayfield has a tough matchup against the Texans on Monday Night Football. The Texans allowed just 14 points in Week 1 to the Los Angeles Rams, a playoff-caliber team in the NFC.
The Texans are aware, however, of how good things can be when Mayfield is on his best performance.
"He's really good. They've done a good job of speeding that up and getting the ball out of his hands, but also, obviously, he creates a lot of plays off schedule, too. So, it's kind of a back-and-forth on that. It's a double-sided coin. They'll get the ball out. They have a lot of schemes where it's just catch and throw and it's hard to get to him, but then there's times when his clock's going. He can escape anywhere. He's up and out and back and forth and stuff," Texans defense coordinator Matt Burke said.
Mayfield will have to do his best to remain at the top of his game for as long as possible — otherwise, things could get dicey for the Bucs.
Kickoff between the Bucs and Texans is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday.
