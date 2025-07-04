Buccaneers score 7 of the best draft picks ever according to ESPN
Benjamin Solak of ESPN recently undertook a unique exercise where he attempted to rank the best draft pick at each draft position in NFL history, 1-262. When it was all said and done, there were a number of ‘best draft picks ever’ made by the Buccaneers organization.
The Bucs were credited with having made two of the best first-round picks ever at their respective positions, neither of which should come as a surprise.
Warren Sapp earned himself one of the spots, and more importantly, the title of being the greatest #12 pick in the history of the NFL, with the Bucs making that selection in 1995 out of Miami.
“The only Hall of Famer selected with the 12th overall pick (so far), Sapp was one of those rare defensive tackles who could accumulate sacks from the interior. He has a Defensive Player of the Year award and a Lombardi Trophy on his shelf. How much longer can he hold off Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, though? It depends on the hardware Parsons collects over his own career," Solak wrote.
The Buccaneers’ other first-rounder who made the list was none other than legendary linebacker, Derrick Brooks, who was drafted with the 28th overall selection out of Florida State — also in 1995.
“A Buccaneers lifer, Brooks won the Super Bowl in the same season he won Defensive Player of the Year (2002). It was the first Super Bowl for the Tampa Bay franchise. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The Buccaneers have only three jerseys officially retired, and his No. 55 is one of them. Brooks is not just the best 28th overall pick, but he's also the best example of how you win on this list. What a pick," Solak wrote.
A current Buccaneer also made the list, but with the 58th pick in the second round. That pick was made in 2012, and most Bucs fans are well aware, it was used to select the great Lavonte David.
“David probably won't be a Hall of Famer by virtue of average awards and accolades (three All-Pros, one Pro Bowl), but I will slot him firmly in my personal Hall of Very Good and sing his praises whenever given the chance. A Buccaneers lifer with high productivity on the ball (70 passes defensed since entering the league), David has been an era-defining player who led several different Tampa Bay defenses," Solak wrote.
Not surprisingly, another member of Monte Kiffin’s historic defense from the late 90s and early 2000s made the list in the third round. That player was Ronde Barber, who was drafted 66th overall out of Virginia in 1997.
“Feathers in Barber's cap: He's a Hall of Famer and Buccaneers Ring of Honor member, having played his entire career (16 seasons!) in Tampa Bay. He holds the record for most consecutive starts by any defensive back with 215. He's a Super Bowl champion and author of an iconic play -- the pick-six against Philadelphia in the 2002 NFC Championship Game. He's a five-time All-Pro with a ring. What a star," Solak wrote.
Other, less-heralded Buccaneers also made their way onto the list. At pick 169, CB Al Harris, who, like Barber, was drafted by the Buccaneers in 1997. Unlike Barber, however, Harris didn’t stick around nearly as long. He was released by the team in 1998 and picked up by the Eagles before spending time with the Packers, Dolphins and Rams.
Other picks made by the Bucs that are considered the greatest in NFL history at their particular draft positions include safety Mike Prior, who was drafted with pick 176 in 1985, and LB Elijah Alexander, who the Bucs took with pick 254 in the 7th round of the 1992 NFL Draft.
