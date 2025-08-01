Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield out of practice due to injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is resilient, but it seems he and the Bucs are being cautious with an injury he suffered on Thursday during training camp.
Mayfield completed the entirety of Thursday's training camp session, but there was a point in practice where he stepped to the side with a trainer and then came back with his hand wrapped. Now, it seems, that injury is a bit worse than we thought — Mayfield has a contusion (a fancy word for a bruise) on his throwing hand, and as a result, the Buccaneers are set to sit him out of practice Friday. The news, as reported by NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, mentioned that the overall severity of the injury isn't bad but that Mayfield will be "day to day" moving forward.
The injury makes an already very-thin quarterback room even thinner. Bucs QB Michael Pratt is already sitting out with a lower back injury, so the two quarterbacks who will take reps on Friday will be Kyle Trask and Connor Bazelak. Trask has had a bit of a rough camp so far and Bazelak is only on the roster because Pratt is hurt, so the Bucs will probably need to find another QB to join in camp if they want to maintain a semblance of quality reps.
Training camp will continue on Saturday before another one-day break on Sunday.
READ MORE: Buccaneers' Todd Bowles calls third-year running back 'exactly what we want'
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles calls third-year running back 'exactly what we want'
• Buccaneers Super Bowl champion could join Atlanta Falcons
• Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers LB reportedly 'back in action' with Raiders
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles loves what he's seeing from rookie defender