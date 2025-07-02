New report says a big reveal is coming soon for Buccaneers
Uniform nerds rejoice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new rumored uniforms may be coming sooner than later.
The Buccaneers released a teaser at the beginning of July featuring former starting quarterback and Florida Gators legend Steve Spurrier, and reports seem to indicate that the announcement is tied to a white version of the team's famous creamsicle uniforms from the 1970s, 80s and early 90s. However, a report by Sportslogos.net seems to indicate that fans will be able to get their eyes on the uniforms in just a few weeks.
Per the report, the Buccaneers could unveil these uniforms on July 15 in the middle of the month. The Bucs also reportedly aren't alone with the move — the Seattle Seahawks, who are also celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2025, are reportedly also set to unveil white throwback uniforms at some point during July.
The Buccaneers have worn their home version of the creamsicle uniforms, featuring orange jerseys, but that hasn't gone well since re-introducing them in 2023. The Bucs have lost both games they've played in with those uniforms, dropping a game to the Detroit Lions in 2023 and against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in 2024. The Bucs will once again play against the Falcons with the orange variant in 2025 on Thursday Night Football in Week 15.
The Bucs will hope to have better luck in these uniforms whenever they wear them. Since the uniforms aren't announced yet, the game or games to wear them in are unknown, but we think that the New York Jets in Week 3 or the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 would be good options.
