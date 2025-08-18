Buccaneers sign SEC safety ahead of Week 3 preseason game vs. Bills
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing former Tennessee Volunteers safety Will Brooks as injuries continue to affect the team's preseason plans.
The Buccaneers got some good work in on Saturday in a 17-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the week wasn't without some unfortunate injuries. Safety J.J. Roberts suffered a season-ending leg injury during joint practice with the Steelers on Thursday, and defensive back Christian Izien suffered an oblique injury during the preseason game Saturday. With depth thin, the Buccaneers need another safety, and Brooks will be the man as they prepare for a final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
Brooks should serve as a valuable piece for Tampa Bay's preseason game against Buffalo, but he's unlikely to stay in Tampa Bay beyond that.
WIll Brooks will serve as depth for Buccaneers
Brooks is very unlikely to forge a permanent spot on the team, and he's most likely been signed just so the Buccaneers can get through Week 3 of the preseason at safety. With Roberts and Izien down, safety depth is thin, and he'll likely get quite a bit of playing time in the final frame of the preseason game against Buffalo.
Brooks played for the Volunteers for four years from 2020-24. He got most of his playing time in 2023-24, and he put together an impressive season last year. He had 35 solo tackles, 59 combined tackles and four interceptions, which he returned for a total of 152 yards and a touchdown. He also forced a fumble, and those efforts earned him a spot as a tryout player at the Buccaneers' rookie minicamp.
Brooks was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted, but he was waived three days later. After that, he was a tryout player with the New Orleans Saints, but he didn't get signed there. He did end up with an SEC team in the end, though, and he'll have less than a week to make an impression in Tampa Bay in hopes of sticking around somewhere among the NFL's 32 teams.
