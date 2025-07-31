Buccaneers starter brings agent to training camp to negotiate contract extension
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting to the point where they'll have to think about some contract extensions for their 2022 class, and one of those players who has found a starting spot on the roster is looking for one sooner than later.
First-round picks in the NFL have what's called a fifth-year option — a team can activate that option, and a first-rounder can get another year added on to his deal before a contract extension is reached. There's on problem for the Bucs, though — the team didn't have a first-round pick in 2022, trading it away and grabbing defensive tackle Logan Hall with the first pick of the second round instead. As a result, everyone from that draft class that remains on the team — Hall, RT Luke Goedeke, RB Rachaad White, TE Cade Otton, CB Zyon McCollum and TE Ko Kieft — are all in a contract year. They all want to get paid and extended sooner rather than later, but it looks like McCollum is putting the pressure on.
Notable NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus was present at Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp on Thursday, and while he has quite a few clients on Tampa Bay's roster (Haason Reddick, Anthony Walker and Shilo Sanders, to name just a few), he also represents McCollum. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rosenhaus was at practice on Thursday to meet with the Bucs on a potential extension for McCollum before he hits free agency this offseason.
A McCollum extension is an interesting prospect. He's only ever actually started one year, last year's 2024 campaign, but he showed a significant jump in his play last year compared to prior years where he was in for short periods of time. His play tapered off a tad toward the end of the season, but he ended the year with two interceptions, 17 passes defended and 82 combined tackles.
McCollum has been a valuable part of Tampa Bay's defense, and he'll play alongside running mate Jamel Dean and new draft pick Benjamin Morrison. Dean signed a four-year deal worth $52 million before the 2023 season, and now, McCollum will be looking for a payday of his own. The Bucs would certainly like to give him one, but they also have to think about upcoming extensions
