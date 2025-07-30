Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles reveals very strong thoughts on Haason Reddick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already into their second week of training camp.
The team is beginning to come together with the opening preseason game against the Tennessee Titans right around the corner.
Tampa Bay made some serious moves this offseason to improve on both sides of the ball. As far as free agent acquisitions go, there was probably none bigger for the Buccaneers than the signing of veteran pass-rusher Haason Reddick.
Though his 2024 campaign with the New York Jets did not go as planned following a contract dispute, general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles are confident Reddick can bounce back in his new home.
From 2020-23, Reddick recorded 11+ sacks in four consecutive seasons while playing for three different franchises (Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles). If he can bring that type of production to the Buccaneers, the defense will get a much-needed boost going into the latter stages of the regular season and playoffs.
Bowles spoke about his early impressions of Reddick following Tampa Bay's practice on Monday. The veteran is doing everything right so far.
"He looked great. He's quick, he's fast, he's very smart, he gets it," Bowles said. "He's in great shape right now. He's in a good place."
Reddick was named to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back years from 2022-23. He earned a second-team All-Pro selection in 2022 after totaling 49 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, a career-high 16 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one pass deflection.
During his eight years at the professional level, Reddick has appeared in 124 games and made 83 starts. He's recorded 424 tackles, 71 tackles for loss, 59 sacks, 17 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and 20 pass deflections.
