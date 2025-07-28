Todd Bowles reveals injury for Buccaneers quarterback
As NFL training camps get underway, unexpected injuries are part of the game, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already feeling that reality this year.
The quarterback room in Tampa Bay took a hit this week as 2nd year talent Michael Pratt is now dealing with a lower back injury, and his return timetable remains up in the air.
Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed Pratt’s status and the Buccaneers’ plans moving forward during training camp.
READ MORE: Chargers star dethrones Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs as NFL's highest-paid lineman
“He’s got a lower back injury. Right now, it’s week to week,” Bowles told reporters. “I don’t know when that return will be, but he’s pretty sore back there.”
Pratt, a seventh-round pick out of Tulane in 2024, has shown flashes of promise throughout the offseason program. But with him now sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Bucs are weighing their options for depth behind Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.
Bowles admitted the team has already started looking at alternatives and hinted that a new face could be added to the quarterback mix if the situation calls for it.
“We’ve talked about it. We may add one – we’ve been looking,” Bowles said. “We’ll see what happens, depending on who gets hurt and how much room we’ve got.”
Having three quarterbacks active in training camp is what teams normally like to have, especially with the preseason just around the corner. If Pratt continues to miss time, Tampa Bay may have to move quickly to sign a camp arm who can help lighten the load in drills and scrimmages.
For now, the Buccaneers will monitor Pratt’s progress with team trainers, while keeping a close eye on the quarterback market.
READ MORE: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield throws shade at Cleveland Browns
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers sign two offensive linemen to shore up depth
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles praises 'really sharp' rookie after Day 3 of training camp
• Buccaneers GM reveals thoughts on Baker Mayfield contract extension
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers star continues to lean on teammates in Year 2