Haason Reddick could be missing piece for Buccaneers defense in 2025

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could unlock a new level on defense if Haason Reddick plays well.

Jeremy Brener

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some question marks on defense, especially when it comes to their pass rushers.

However, they tried to get better at the position over the offseason by acquiring Haason Reddick, who played with the New York Jets last season.

NFL.com contributor Michael Baca praised the Bucs for signing Reddick to a one-year contract.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center.

Reddick important for Bucs defense

"Haason Reddick was the biggest offseason addition for a Buccaneers team that is in need of pressure off the edges (defensive tackles Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey led the team in sacks in 2024)," Baca wrote.

"Following a lengthy contract squabble that spilled into the regular season, Reddick's lone campaign with the Jets was one to forget, but a new beginning in Tampa Bay could be what the two-time Pro Bowler needs. Reddick, who previously had four consecutive 10-plus sack seasons before 2024, joins an aggressive Todd Bowles scheme that will lean on his pass-rushing talents and bring him opportunity to cash in on his one-year deal."

The Bucs defense is a bit worrisome going into the season only because there's a lot of mystery surrounding where the production will come from.

That uncertainty will go away if Reddick can find a way to channel his best football from his past to the Buccaneers.

Reddick and the Bucs are getting ready for their preseason opener on Aug. 9 against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium.

