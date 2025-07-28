Buccaneers make major Baker Mayfield move ahead of 2025 season
Baker Mayfield is fully locked in on leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to another playoff run, and the organization is showing the same level of confidence in him.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers have restructured quarterback Baker Mayfield’s contract to reflect their growing commitment to him as the leader of the offense.
The Buccaneers agreed to add guaranteed money to the final year of Mayfield’s deal, originally a non-guaranteed $27 million salary in 2026. Tampa Bay made the move to provide both financial security to Mayfield and roster stability at the quarterback position.
Mayfield, who led the Bucs to a division title and a playoff win last season, signed a three-year extension earlier this offseason. But none of the money in the final year of the contract was guaranteed — until now. According to CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, Mayfield confirmed the new deal, expressing appreciation for the organization’s trust.
“You know, right now, I’m under contract through 2026,” Mayfield said. “So it was really just about getting guaranteed money for 2026, and they did that. And that’s all I can ask for. I signed the contract and knew what it was. You know, right now it’s winning. I know good things will happen after that. But I trust this place. I love being here. Obviously, [I’m] used to bouncing around. I’ve done that before, but I don’t want to leave.”
By locking in Mayfield’s future through guaranteed money, the Buccaneers have signaled their belief that he can continue to be the franchise’s long-term answer under center. Tampa Bay now enters training camp with stability at quarterback and a leader motivated to build on last year’s success.
