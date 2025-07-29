Buccaneers offensive starter suffers injury during training camp
The fifth day of training camp for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took place on Monday morning, and unfortunately, it was an eventful one for all the wrong reasons. First came the unfortunate news that Tampa Bay's promising first-year pass rusher, David Walker, would miss his entire rookie season with a torn ACL that he suffered during practice last week.
READ MORE: Emerging Buccaneers star feeling 'light years different' from last season
The Walker news was certainly the most disappointing of the day, but the injury updates didn't end there.
As the team took the field, it was quickly noted that tight end Cade Otton was not participating for a second consecutive practice.
After practice, Bowles provided an update on Otton, disclosing the fact that he suffered a hamstring injury, which is why he was not practicing for a second consecutive day.
At this point, Bowles describes the injury as a 'hamsting tweak' and suggests the team is 'just being cautious'. Hopefully, Bowles' statement is accurate, because unlike David Walker, who plays OLB, the Buccaneers are dangerously thin at the tight end position to begin with.
Not only that, but Cade Otton has proven to be one of the team's most reliable players as both a blocker and a receiver. It's also worth mentioning that Otton has proven to be incredibly durable throughout his three years in the NFL.
Cade Otton has earned his role as a trusted weapon for Baker Mayfield, as he is a player who doesn't need to see targets in order to help the team win. Hopefully for Mayfield and the Buccaneers, Otton's injury is as minor as Todd Bowles is suggesting and the team will have him back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers star continues to lean on teammates in Year 2
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers sign two offensive linemen to shore up depth
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles praises 'really sharp' rookie after Day 3 of training camp
• Buccaneers GM reveals thoughts on Baker Mayfield contract extension
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers star continues to lean on teammates in Year 2