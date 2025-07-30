Buccaneers Super Bowl champion lands news radio role
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan favorite and former center A.Q. Shipley is stepping back into the football spotlight, but this time with a headset instead of a helmet.
The former Buccaneers center has been named the new radio analyst for the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced this week.
The Buccaneers faithful will remember Shipley as a gritty, veteran lineman who joined Tampa Bay during their Super Bowl-winning 2020 season. Though his on-field contributions were limited due to a career-ending neck injury, Shipley's presence in the locker room and later on Bruce Arians’ staff in 2021 made him a respected voice within the Tampa Bay organization.
Since retiring, Shipley has remained active in the football media world. He’s made regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, which is fitting given their shared time with the Colts. Shipley has also worked alongside former Cardinals guard Justin Pugh on podcasts, breaking down offensive line play. Now, Shipley returns to the Cardinals in a new capacity, bringing his deep football knowledge to the broadcast booth.
Shipley’s NFL journey was heavily tied to head coach Bruce Arians, following him from Pittsburgh to Indianapolis and ultimately Tampa Bay. He signed with the Cardinals in 2015 and played a key role for several seasons before joining the Buccaneers for his final NFL stop. Though his time in Tampa Bay was short, it ended with a Super Bowl ring — and an early glimpse into his next chapter on the sidelines.
After spending the 2021 season on Arians' staff, Shipley realized coaching might not be the best long-term fit.
"I love being able to talk football," Shipley said in a release. "It's basically doing exactly what I like to do in terms of a coaching aspect, except now it's in front of people from the media angle."
Tampa Bay fans may not hear Shipley on Buccaneers broadcasts, but his insight and charisma are sure to shine through on the Cardinals’ airwaves. And for those who enjoyed his voice on The Pat McAfee Show or in his coaching stint, this next step is a natural fit.
