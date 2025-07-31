Buccaneers make surprising WR move in middle of training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are nearly two weeks into training camp with the first preseason game a little bit over a week away.
Injuries have already begun to present themselves early on, leading the Buccaneers to make a few additions to the roster. After addressing the need at running back, the team is adding depth at wide receiver.
According to FOX Sports' Greg Auman, Tampa Bay has signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Jaden Smith. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound pass-catcher went through a workout with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.
In 2024, Smith suited up for the Nevada Wolfpack, leading the team with 62 catches for 849 yards and seven touchdowns. He had two games of 100+ yards receiving, including a season-high nine catches for 134 yards in a 24-21 loss to Fresno State in October.
Smith began his college career at the FCS level with Montana State in 2019. He spent three seasons with the program, helping the Bobcats to a national championship game appearance in 2021.
The Texas native returned home to play for Tarleton State in 2022. He had a breakout campaign during his first year with the program, catching 48 passes for 822 yards and ten touchdowns. Smith earned second-team All-WAC honors after finishing second in the conference in receiving touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards, and fifth in receptions.
Smith will likely be competing for a spot on Tampa Bay's practice squad. He becomes the 12 wide receiver on the roster. Four of those players - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, and Jalen McMillan - are practically locks to make the 53.
That leaves a bunch of different pass-catchers with diverse skill sets fighting for one or maybe two spots, if the Buccaneers decide to carry six wide receivers.
Smith will have to start impressing the coaching staff quickly starting with the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, August 9.
