Buccaneers tease big throwback uniform news with football legend
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed that they'd be wearing their orange creamsicle uniforms once again in June, but the team might have another surprise planned on that front in July.
The Bucs have worn their orange home variant of the creamsicle uniforms for the last two seasons now, but an extra rule that allows alternates to be worn up to four times a year has had some teams looking to experiment. That includes the away version of classic throwbacks, and it's looking more and more like the Buccaneers are set to debut a white creamsicle throwback uniform at some point this season as well.
The initially rumblings of this have been going on for a bit now, but multiple sources began to put the possibility forward toward the end of June.
Now, it seems as if these reports may be coming true. The Buccaneers posted this teaser on social media on July 1, with Steve Spurrier walking into a room and the Bucco Bruce logo appearing shortly after:
The nameplate says "HBC", which college football fans will know stands for "Head Ball Coach" — the moniker earned by legendary Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier, who we briefly see in the video. Spurrier is most known for coaching Duke, Florida and South Carolina at the college level, but before that, he was the first starting quarterback in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history when the team was founded in 1976 after the Bucs selected him from the San Francisco 49ers in their expansion draft.
It didn't exactly go well — Spurrier lost all 12 games he played and threw seven touchdowns to 12 interceptions — but he's still an important part of franchise history nonetheless. It seems like Spurrier will help the Buccaneers reveal their white uniforms for the franchise's 50th anniversary, going back to where it all began for the team.
The uniforms haven't been announced yet, so when they'll wear them is unknown. Initial sources like SportsLogos.Net and DraftKings' Jordan Moore have suggested the game could be for Tampa Bay's home opener against the New York Jets in Week 3, which is the team's 50th Anniversary-themed game. Another great opportunity to wear them would be on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, as the two teams came into the league together in 1976 and could each wear their respective throwback uniforms.
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield gets major endorsement from Buccaneers Hall of Famer
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers to face Jalen Ramsey in Steelers joint practice after trade
• Can Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin still be a fantasy football star in 2025?
• Buccaneers star defender has NFL's most 'player-friendly' deal at his position
• Can Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield reach new heights in 2025?