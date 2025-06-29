Baker Mayfield gets major endorsement from Buccaneers Hall of Famer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend and Hall of Famer Ronde Barber has never been one to hand out praise lightly since his playing career ended.
However, when it comes to Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Hall of Fame cornerback isn’t holding back on how he feels about his status.
In a recent episode of The Ronde Barber Show, the former Bucs star offered glowing remarks about Mayfield’s emergence as a franchise leader in the post-Tom Brady era. For Barber, it’s not just the numbers that define Mayfield — it’s the intangibles.
"The leadership qualities just jump out at you," Barber said. "The dude makes tough plays in tough situations. He elevates the entire team."
Mayfield had the best statistical season of his career in 2024, putting up 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. That's the second most in the league and career highs in nearly every category. Barber emphasized how remarkable those numbers are considering Mayfield’s constant change at coordinator:
“He’s had a new coordinator every single year of his career, including this year. And I don’t know that it matters. The guy just elevates his game to whatever level he needs it to be at.”
When pressed about Mayfield's standing among NFL quarterbacks, Barber didn't hesitate to give his answer about where he places him.
“Baker’s a top 10 quarterback for me, man. I don’t see how anybody can say otherwise.”
When comparing Mayfield to other quarterbacks around the league, Barber chose him over Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, C.J. Stroud and Justin Herbert. Even longtime star Matthew Stafford didn’t get the edge: “Maybe five years ago Stafford, maybe, but right now I’m Baker Mayfield.”
Despite the praise, Barber pointed to one key area for Mayfield to improve: turnovers. “What I’d love to see Baker do is not turn the ball over so much. I mean, [he] threw 16 interceptions,” he said.
Still, Barber’s forecast is optimistic. “I don’t see why he doesn’t have the same type of production... I can see another 4,000 plus, 40 touchdown year for him.”
For a franchise looking to stay atop the NFC South, Ronde Barber believes Baker Mayfield is exactly the kind of quarterback who can get them there — and stay there.
