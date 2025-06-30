Can Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin still be a fantasy football star in 2025?
As the 2025 fantasy football draft season approaches, one of the most intriguing names on the board for Buccaneers fans is Chris Godwin.
Before an ankle injury ended his season in Week 7 against the Ravens, Godwin was putting up monster numbers in Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense. The chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield was undeniable and the Bucs’ passing game was thriving with Godwin in the mix alongside Mike Evans.
Now, with the injury behind him and reports of a hopeful return by Week 1, Godwin’s status could be a make-or-break factor for fantasy lineups, especially for those banking on a WR2 with WR1 upside. CBS Sports’ Jamey Eisenberg reflected on how impactful Chris Godwin’s 2024 campaign could have been if not for injury:
“When Godwin injured his ankle for the season in Week 7 against Baltimore, we were all robbed of him finishing off a career year. He was on pace for 121 catches, 1,399 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he was averaging 19.7 PPR points per game. Only Ja'Marr Chase (23.7) was better than Godwin last year.
Looking ahead to 2025, Eisenberg explained how Godwin’s health and the Bucs’ crowded receiver room could impact his fantasy value.
"Tampa Bay drafted Emeka Egbuka in the first round and still features Jalen McMillan as part of a deep wide receiver corps. Still, Godwin remains one of the most trusted and productive pass-catchers on the roster when healthy. Fantasy owners should keep a close eye on his training camp progress. If he’s ready to go, he could outperform his draft slot by a wide margin."
When in doubt, bet on a bounceback, and in 2025, Chris Godwin could be the comeback story of the season as Tampa looks to improve and compete last year.
