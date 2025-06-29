Can Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield reach new heights in 2025?
Baker Mayfield gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers everything they hoped for and more in 2024.
After signing a prove-it deal in 2023, the former No. 1 overall pick delivered a career year in 2024 after a big extension, throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns while leading the Bucs to a second straight NFC South title and another playoff appearance. Now with a fresh extension in hand, Mayfield enters 2025 with momentum, expectations and one big question — can he take this team even further?
According to Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna, Mayfield could be on the verge of something even more special — or potentially headed for regression.
“Baker Mayfield starts breaking passing records. This offense could be that good,” McKenna said, highlighting the continuity and talent surrounding the Bucs’ signal-caller.
The argument is compelling. Tampa Bay returns elite receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin while adding first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka to the mix. Running back Bucky Irving, heading into Year 2, brings burst and versatility out of the backfield. Mayfield has already proven he can thrive in a fast-paced, efficient offense, and if everything clicks, franchise passing records could be within reach.
But there’s another side to this.
“Tampa lost former OC Dave Canales to the Panthers in 2023 and former OC Liam Coen to the Jaguars in 2024,” McKenna pointed out. “Many of their top offensive minds are moving into roles they’ve never had before.”
That turnover on the coaching staff is real. The Buccaneers now rely on a new play-caller and first-time coordinator Josh Grizzard to keep the offense humming. That type of change can disrupt timing, development, and game-planning, and if the transition isn’t smooth, Mayfield could suffer.
He’s shown he can adapt quickly, but with more at stake in 2025 and a loaded NFC playoff picture, Tampa Bay can’t afford missteps.
Mayfield has already rewritten the narrative about his career. Now, 2025 will test whether he can level up again or if the growing pains of staff changes slow down the Bucs’ progress.
