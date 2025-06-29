Buccaneers star defender has NFL's most 'player-friendly' deal at his position
Training camp is looming, now less than a month away, and we will finally get a chance to see how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to improve off their Wild Card exit from the playoffs last year.
The Buccaneers emphasized the defensive side of the ball this offseason, signing former monster pass rusher Haason Reddick and adding young talent in the NFL Draft with the likes of David Walker, Benjamin Morrison, and Jacob Parrish.
Plenty of eyes will be on these newcomers, but they will also be on some of the holdovers that have been on the team from last season in Todd Bowles' defense.
One of those players is safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who will be looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled season with the hopes of returning to his All-Pro form that once led to him being the NFL's highest-paid defensive back.
Speaking of that contract for Winfield Jr., ESPN named it as the most "player-friendly" deal for a safety in the NFL.
"Winfield is the league's second-highest paid safety by average annual salary, just slightly behind [Kerby] Joseph. But the rest of the deal is great for Winfield in comparison," Dan Graziano wrote. "Winfield got a $20 million roster bonus in 2024 and fully guaranteed salaries of $4 million in 2024 and $21 million in 2025. He's sure to make $45 million over the first two years of the deal and would make $64.5 million over the first three if he stays in Tampa Bay. It's strong money, given the rest of the safety market."
Yeah, Winfield Jr. cashed in. Sadly, his play suffered in 2024 and didn't quite live up to the billing for the Bucs, mainly due to the aforementioned injury issues.
Winfield only managed to see action in nine games last season and will be coming into 2025 with a chip on his shoulder to prove that he still is that guy.
In just five NFL seasons, Winfield has become one of the league's best safeties. He won a Super Bowl in his rookie season in 2020 and has also earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.
If Winfield Jr. can stay on the field, he can help elevate the Bucs' secondary, which wasn't even close to what we have become accustomed to. If he plays to standard, he has the potential to be in the running for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award.
