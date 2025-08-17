Buccaneers' Todd Bowles breaks silence on starting CB after rough preseason outing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked to improve their secondary this offseason. In 2024, the secondary was up and down, but it dealt with plenty of injuries that prevented them from being what they could be.
The Buccaneers selected two cornerbacks in this year's NFL Draft to not only help depth-wise, but also to push some of the Bucs' current players for roles on the defense. One of those players who has been under the microscope is veteran corner Jamel Dean.
Dean hasn't been awful over his tenure with the Bucs. However, there has been a push for him to become better, which has yet to unfold. That has led to him being criticized as of late, and despite his less-than-stellar outing against the Steelers in Tampa's latest preseason game, Dean still garnered confidence from his head coach, Todd Bowles.
HC Todd Bowles still confident in Dean
"I think he had a very good preseason and a very good [training] camp. Obviously, the touchdown he gave up was because his eyes wandered somewhere else, and then we busted a play before that," Bowles said. "He's been playing well, he's been very aggressive, he's worked on little things we talked about, and we're pleased with where he's at."
READ MORE: Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan gives status update after preseason injury
Despite giving up a big play, Dean played okay in limited action. The biggest qualms with Dean haven't been his coverage, as he is one of the best cover corners in the game, but more so when it comes to creating turnovers and staying on the field due to injury.
Dean has been speculated as a potential veteran cut candidate ever since the arrival of Benjamin Morrison after the draft, but all signs point towards him remaining as a consistent leader by example in the Bucs' secondary.
The Bucs will be sure not to run into the same issues they did a year ago — having to play young, unproven players in key situations due to lack of depth and injury issues. Dean will need to prove he can remain healthy throughout the season, and if he can, then the Bucs' defense could see a tremendous jump in production here in 2025.
READ MORE: Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka catches first NFL TD in impressive fashion vs. Steelers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Promising Buccaneers UDFA suffers season-ending knee injury
• Analyst makes bold prediction on Buccaneers' Bucky Irving
• Buccaneers'Josh Grizzard gives update on preference between booth and sideline
• Buccaneers rookie involved in one of NFL's biggest training camp battles