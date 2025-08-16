Analyst makes bold prediction on Buccaneers' Bucky Irving
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is coming off an incredible rookie season, but he might even be able to top it in Year 2.
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra thinks Irving could make his first Pro Bowl appearance this season.
"The big-play running back didn’t see a large role in the early goings of 2024 -- and then midway through the season, he shot out of a cannon to become the focal point of the Bucs' backfield," Patra wrote.
"In Tampa’s final five games, including the postseason, Irving's carries went as follows: 15, 16, 20, 19 and 17. Meanwhile, Rachaad White’s nosedived: 15, three, six, zero and one. It’s clear that Irving, coming off a 1,122-yard season on 207 carries (5.4 YPC), should see a higher-volume role. The 22-year-old is a steady runner who can churn out yards and also brings explosive playmaking. He’s the type of back you don’t want saddled behind a less-efficient runner. White could still play a role as a pass catcher, but this should be Irving’s backfield in 2025."
Irving due for first Pro Bowl
Irving didn't start the year as a starter, but he got more work as the year went on in 2024. He saw double-digit carries in seven of the final eight games of the season, three of which saw him go over 100 yards in rushing.
Now that Irving has been established as the true lead back for the Bucs, his workload should increase in the upcoming season.
If Irving can prove that he can maintain this level of production over the course of an entire 17-game season, he should be viewed as one of the best running backs in the entire league.
Irving and the Bucs are getting ready for their preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Acrisure Stadium.
