Buccaneers' Todd Bowles reveals game plan ahead of Texans matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting ready for their Week 2 primetime matchup against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles wants to grab a win in the Lone Star State and he shared what the team needs to do in order to make it happen.
"We've got to start fast. We know they play great. They play very fast, especially at their home place. They've got the two edge rushers that set the tone," Bowles said.
"The quarterback is very accurate and obviously Nico Collins is a hell of a receiver and they have more players other than that. [They're a] talented team. [They were] in the playoffs the last two years. So, it's going to be another tough battle."
Bowles hopes Bucs can be resilient
The Bucs are trying to figure out their offensive line while all of this is going on, but Bowles thinks the team can roll with the punches.
"They're shuffling just like we are. So, right now we're just trying to get our feet under us. It's not about advantages, it's about us taking care of us and playing fast," Bowles said. "Whatever they have, they have. Whatever we have, we have. We've got to go down there and try to win the game no matter what."
The Texans have won the AFC South for the past two seasons, so this isn't an easy matchup for the Bucs. They are also on the road for a second straight week, so the Bucs have to play from that disadvantage as well.
If the Bucs can find a way to come out on top, they will be in great shape when they come back to the Sunshine State for their home opener in Week 3.
Kickoff between the Bucs and Texans is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.
