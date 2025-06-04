Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers urged to trade veteran offensive star

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to trade one of their veterans this offseason.

Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium
Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an interesting situation at the running back position.

Bucky Irving is the clear-cut starter entering his second season, while Sean Tucker is also expected to get some action out of the backfield. This leaves Rachaad White as the potential odd man out for the Bucs.

That's part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport named White as the player the Bucs should trade ahead of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

White could be traded by Bucs

"The issue for White is that while he averaged a career-high 4.3 yards per carry last year and topped 1,000 total yards, he also ceded lead-back duties to rookie Bucky Irving, who eclipsed 1,100 yards on the ground and averaged a whopping 5.4 yards per tote," Davenport wrote.

"That sets up 2025 as the last in Tampa for White. But as we have been over (more than once), some teams could use more punch in the backfield, and camp injuries could blast holes in other backfields.

"White is not going to land the Buccaneers a windfall in a trade, but if Tampa is convinced that Irving can be an every-down workhorse, getting what it can before White leaves in 2026 is an idea with some merit."

The league had a deep running back class in the draft this past year, so spots in other teams' backfields are scarce. That could make it hard for White to find a new team, but there's still a chance for injuries in training camp that could lead him to a new opportunity.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

