Buccaneers vs. Titans preseason game: 5 offensive players to watch

Football is back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they kick off their preseason in an under-the-lights matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.
The buzz is high around the Bucs as they enter the 2025 season. General manager Jason Licht and his staff have done a tremendous job of building a team filled with veteran star power and up-and-coming talent that has the Buccaneers firmly in the mix as serious contenders.
After two weeks of camp practicing against themselves, the team had their first opportunity to test themselves against someone else on Thursday in a chippy but productive session with the Titans. Coaches tend to glean more from the joint sessions, especially when they occur early on in camp, as most teams don't play their starters in the first week of preseason football. The Bucs will be one of those teams, as head coach Todd Bowles made it clear we won't be seeing many, if any, of the starters on Saturday.
On offense, that means no Baker Mayfield, no Mike Evans, no Bucky Irving, and we're unlikely to see any of the starting linemen, outside of maybe one player. A huge opportunity lies ahead for the guys trying to make the team with extended reps. However, others may simply need to demonstrate improvement in other areas of their game or be ready to take on more responsibilities on offense. In a heated battle for the final receiver spots, Tez Johnson, Trey Palmer, and Kam Johnson are likely to be sidelined this week due to injury. Of course, if Emeka Egbuka plays, he will be the biggest piece to watch on offense, but I can see a scenario where he and Jalen McMillan are also held out this week.
RB Sean Tucker
With Irving sidelined and Rachaad White unlikely to receive significant reps, Tucker will likely carry the load on Saturday. Tucker has shown his ability as a runner on several occasions and might just be the fastest running back in the room. He’s also shown the ability to be an adequate pass catcher out of the backfield as well. With the extended reps and opportunity, Tucker's growth as a pass protector is the big thing to watch on Saturday. If Tucker has shown improvement in that area, it will lead to more opportunities for him to see the field. The Bucs have said all the right things all offseason about wanting to get Tucker more involved, and this is a big next step for making that happen in the regular season.
LT Charlie Heck
I don’t expect the Bucs to trot out their starting offensive line in Week 1 of the preseason, but I would be surprised if we didn’t see Charlie Heck at least get a series or two at left tackle. With the season rapidly approaching, he could use as many reps as he can get to better prepare himself for the early goings of the regular season. With the Titans playing their starters, getting those looks through the first few drives could be extremely beneficial for Heck’s continued development at left tackle. How he performs in these preseason games will determine what adjustments need to be made by first-time offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard as they prepare for the start of the season.
TE Devin Culp
Culp is someone I’m really excited about this season. He’s had a tremendous spring, and that has carried right into training camp. With Cade Otton sidelined with an injury, he has seen an increased amount of reps and has made the most of his opportunities. Culp can be a mismatch nightmare for teams on game day if he can find a way to carve out a role in the offense. With his speed and athleticism, he almost always requires safety coverage, opening things up for everyone else. His blocking has improved as well. His consistency from drive to drive and how he handles his blocking assignments will be two things to really pay attention to on Saturday. With just three tight ends healthy, he is sure to get plenty of opportunities.
OL Elijah Klein
Klein has received rave reviews for his work behind the scenes and has held his own in camp through the first two weeks. He’s been shuffled all across the line, playing center, both guard spots and right tackle, and we expect much of the same in this game on Saturday. If Klein can show the ability to handle playing along the interior and even tackle, it gives the Bucs flexibility when constructing their final 53-man roster. This will be our first look at Klein in game action since last preseason, and our first opportunity to see the improvement he’s made in his game
RT Michael Jordan
The case of Jordan is an interesting one. The Bucs have him playing right tackle, but he has been a career left guard with just 15 snaps coming at right guard in his five seasons in the league. He does have the size at 6’6”, 315 pounds to play on the outside, but it’s a new experience for the former college center. However, if Jordan can nail down the nuances of the position and show that he can be an adequate reserve there, it would give the Buccaneers tremendous flexibility along the offensive line — Jordan brings a wealth of experience with 40 career starts.
