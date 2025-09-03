Two surprises show up on Buccaneers first injury report ahead of Falcons game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing off against the Atlanta Falcons for Week 1 of the NFL season, and they'll need to be healthy for a tough Week 1 division matchup — and it's a good thing they are.
The Bucs held their first official practice on Wednesday, and that means that both the Bucs and Falcons got their first official injury reports of the year. Here's how both teams stacked up on Wednesday:
Buccaneers mostly healthy to start Week 1
There were three names we knew would be non-participants on this list — Chris Godwin (ankle), Tristan Wirfs (knee) and Christian Izien (oblique). There were two new names that we weren't expecting on the initial list, though — defensive tackle Vita Vea (foot) and edge rusher Haason Reddick (personal).
Reddick's non-participation being personal should bring him back to the fold soon, so Vea is the one to watch. He hasn't missed any camp and he was out for the Bucs during Monday's bonus practice, so his foot injury shouldn't be too much to worry about. That being said, it will be something to monitor as the week goes on.
The good news is that running back Sean Tucker and cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Josh Hayes both participated, so the Bucs are getting healthier as showtime comes closer.
Falcons looking stout
Meanwhile, the Falcons are also majorly healthy, as to be expected. Wideout Darnell Mooney (shoulder) is limited in practice, as is cornerback Clark Philips III (rib). Safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf) didn't participate.
Everyone else is good to go in Atlanta, and that includes their rookie edge rushers in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. Atlanta spent two first-round picks on both of them, so the Bucs will have to contend with both of them off the edge with tackles Charlie Heck, filling in for Tristan Wirfs, and right tackle Luke Goedeke, who just earned himself a $90 million extension.
READ MORE: Why the Buccaneers extended Luke Goedeke in 2025
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 2025 Tampa Bay Buccaneers award predictions
• Buccaneers offensive potential leads to high placement in NFL power rankings
• Buccaneers agree to massive $90 million extension with key starter on offense
• Former Buccaneers legend Tom Brady shares thoughts on NFL QB development