Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers wide receiver could have big impact in rookie season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have their wide receiver put his stamp on the offense this season.

Jeremy Brener

Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka speaks during a press conference during the NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka speaks during a press conference during the NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have a few rookies contributing major snaps in the upcoming season.

Someone who is on the fence about his role is first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is expected to compete alongside Jalen McMillan for the team's No. 3 role.

Even though his target share may not be as high as it could be, Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick believes Egbuka will be the Bucs' best rookie in the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Young Buccaneers standout named one of NFL's best edge rushers

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Iris
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Egbuka named best Bucs rookie

"One of the calling cards of Egbuka’s predraft scouting report was his steady, reliable nature. He’s not flashy, but smart, smooth, a nuanced route runner and a willing blocker," Flick wrote.

"Egbuka’s traits translate well to an early starting role at the next level, where he can interchangeably move throughout Tampa Bay’s offense alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. All signs point to Egbuka, who played in 49 games over four years at Ohio State, making an impact in 2025."

Godwin is coming off a serious injury while Evans continues to climb in age, which means the Egbuka pick was made with the idea that he would eventually become the No. 1 receiver. It won't happen this year, or even next, but Egbuka has the intangibles that a top wideout in the NFL could have.

This year is all about learning for Egbuka, but that doesn't mean he can't get involved in the offense and catch touchdowns from quarterback Baker Mayfield this season.

READ MORE: Buccaneers star a frontrunner for major new NFL award

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• New Buccaneers OC 'looking forward' to OTAs, playing Todd Bowles' defense

•﻿ Buccaneers projected to cut $33 million veteran WR

•﻿ Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate franchise legend's iconic legacy

• Former Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski gives take on potential 'tush push' ban

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News