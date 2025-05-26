Buccaneers wide receiver could have big impact in rookie season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have a few rookies contributing major snaps in the upcoming season.
Someone who is on the fence about his role is first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is expected to compete alongside Jalen McMillan for the team's No. 3 role.
Even though his target share may not be as high as it could be, Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick believes Egbuka will be the Bucs' best rookie in the upcoming season.
Egbuka named best Bucs rookie
"One of the calling cards of Egbuka’s predraft scouting report was his steady, reliable nature. He’s not flashy, but smart, smooth, a nuanced route runner and a willing blocker," Flick wrote.
"Egbuka’s traits translate well to an early starting role at the next level, where he can interchangeably move throughout Tampa Bay’s offense alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. All signs point to Egbuka, who played in 49 games over four years at Ohio State, making an impact in 2025."
Godwin is coming off a serious injury while Evans continues to climb in age, which means the Egbuka pick was made with the idea that he would eventually become the No. 1 receiver. It won't happen this year, or even next, but Egbuka has the intangibles that a top wideout in the NFL could have.
This year is all about learning for Egbuka, but that doesn't mean he can't get involved in the offense and catch touchdowns from quarterback Baker Mayfield this season.
