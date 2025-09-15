Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka one to watch in Week 2 vs. Texans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is coming off of a tremendous debut performance.
Egbuka caught four passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Bucs' Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons. The performance put Egbuka on notice for Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke .
"When you have receivers that can line up in different spots in the formation, it just challenges matchups and things like that. Again, some of it for us is then understanding when he's in what spots and what he's doing and how they're trying to utilize him," Burke said.
"So, obviously [Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka] had a really good game last week. He's a good player. I know that we appreciated his skill set going back through the draft process. So, a really good player. Obviously paired with [Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR] Mike [Evans] and what they do with him on the outside part of the field. They move Mike inside too, and stuff. So, two really good receivers again, similar to last week, that we have to just know as they're utilizing them in those different positions how we have to defend that.”
READ MORE: Bucs' Todd Bowles addresses Jalen McMillan's return timeline
Egbuka one to watch vs. Texans
If Egbuka's Week 1 performance was any indication of how his career is going to be, he might be one of the best receivers in the league at some point in his time in the NFL.
Egbuka could carry on the legacy of greatest Buccaneers wide receivers while playing alongside Evans for the latter part of his career.
Opponents are already viewing Egbuka as a major threat right out of the gate, so the Buccaneers have to continue to feed him the ball in different ways to keep other teams on their toes.
Kickoff between Egbuka's Bucs and the Texans is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.
READ MORE: Vikings sign former Buccaneers' $1 million cornerback
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Falcons star makes surprising admission about Bucs you don't hear often
• Here's what Texans HC DeMeco Ryans had to say about Bucs QB Baker Mayfield
• Buccaneers look to be healthy vs. Texans after Saturday practice