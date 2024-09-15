Bucs Elevate 2 Practice Squad Players vs. Lions
The Bucs head to Detroit fighting off some early-season injuries. They've already been without defensive tackle Calijah Kancey for Week 1 and he'll miss his second game in a row this week. In addition, they will be without Antoine Winfield Jr. and Luke Goedeke for the Lions matchup as well.
However, the news isn't all bad, as the Bucs will have Zyon McCollum back from a concussion he suffered early in the Commanders game and Tykee Smith looks poised to play after battling an illness late in the week. There is also optimism that the Bucs could get a starter back on the defensive line in Logan Hall.
Hall missed Week 1 with a foot injury and was limited on Wednesday before seeing full participation on Thursday and Friday. He is still questionable, but all indicators are he will be able to play after missing the first game of the season. However, the Bucs feel like they need reinforcements this week and announced that they have elevated defensive linemen C.J. Brewer and Mike Greene from the practice squad.
The elevation marks their second straight week joining the active roster early in the season. Greene totaled 23 snaps against Washington and recorded a tackle, while Brewer played in 19 snaps and made two tackles. After the victory over the Commanders, Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles spoke about the job Brewer and Greene did and his comfort level having them play meaningful snaps while players are down on the defensive line.
“[C.J.] Brewer has been here for two years now, if not a little longer than that," Bowles said. "Obviously, Mike Greene has been here before – he got hurt last year and he’s been here this year.... but we have faith in those guys playing football. They’re probably not as quick as Logan [Hall] and not as quick as [Calijah] Kancey, but they played some good ball.”
While the elevations give the defense more depth at the defensive line position, the Bucs have burned through two of their three available elevations with both players. This season the NFL increased the number of times you can elevate a player for a game from the practice squad from two to three. With a second elevation for both players, the Bucs will need to be careful how they use their third and final elevations given they are the only defensive linemen on the practice squad.
