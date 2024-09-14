Bucs Starting CB Clears Concussion Protocol
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have had a very thin secondary if cornerback Zyon McCollum didn't clear concussion protocol. But thankfully for them (and for Buccaneers fans), that won't be the case.
McCollum entered concussion protocol after suffering one against the Washington Commanders last week, and though he was a full participant in Friday's practice, the team was hoping that he would clear concussion protocol to be able to play against Detroit. And as it turns out, he did, per ESPN's Jenna Laine:
The Buccaneers would have likely relied on UDFA Tyrek Funderburk to play if McCollum wasn't able to, but they won't have to worry anymore. McCollum will return to the secondary to play against the Lions, and he'll face off against the man he replaced — Lions cornerback Carlton Davis, whom the team traded for a third-round pick in the offseason.
McCollum will play alongside Jamel Dean in an effort to stop a slew of Lions playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and more. He won't have a typical safety net, though, as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out with a foot injury. Instead, he'll be relying on Christian Izien at safety for all the action behind him instead.
