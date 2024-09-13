Key Matchups to Decide Buccaneers vs. Lions in Week 2
Each week of the NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (like all teams) spend an entire week preparing for how they can exploit the weaknesses of their opponent. At the same time, they want to develop a game plan that will allow them to take advantage of their own strengths. A lot of time, research, effort and strategy is put forth by many different people in order to achieve a relatively simple goal in the end; to have the most points on the board when that final whistle blows.
It’s a team game, though. And despite the fact that there are 11 players on the field at a time, certain players at certain positions can have a greater impact than others when it comes to determining the final outcome.
In terms of this week's game, the three matchups highlighted below should go a long way toward determining whether the Detroit Lions or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come out on top in this rematch of last year's exciting divisional round playoff game.
Baker Mayfield vs. Jared Goff
Two former number one picks, both of whom were written off by the teams that drafted them, facing off in a rematch of last year’s thrilling divisional round playoff game? Sign me up.
It feels like a bit of a cop-out to pick both team’s quarterbacks as one of the key matchups, but with the Buccaneers’ defense depleted by injury so early in the season, I think Baker Mayfield is going to need to replicate — if not improve on — his absurdly efficient Week 1 performance in order for the Bucs to have a chance in this game.
Although the Lions managed to put up 27 points vs. the Rams in Week 1, it wasn’t their best performance. Amon-Ra St. Brown (three catches, 13 yards), Sam LaPorta (four catches, 45 yards) Jahmyr Gibbs (11 carries for 40 yards rushing) were all uncharacteristically quiet. But even with Detroit’s premier players struggling to make an impact, the Lions still managed to prevail. David Montgomery and Jameson Williams provided all the firepower the Lions needed. It’s becoming clear that the Detroit Lions have the talent and depth to knock any team off, even if Jared Goff and his primary targets aren’t necessarily on the same page.
If Tampa Bay is to win this football game, Baker Mayfield is going to need to outplay Jared Goff. It’s as simple as that.
Aiden Hutchinson vs. Justin Skule
Aiden Hutchinson was a man possessed vs. the Rams in Week 1. Sure, L.A. losing three of their starting offensive linemen relatively early in the game certainly didn’t help, but Hutchinson’s creativity, power and relentless motor were on full display all game long. Although Hutchinson rushed from the opposite side for the majority of the game vs. the Rams, you can expect him to be lined up on the opposite side of Tristan Wirfs this weekend.
The Bucs were dealt a massive blow when news broke on Friday that Luke Goedeke would be out of the lineup. As a result, reserve swing tackle Justin Skule will be relied upon to try and slow down one of the game's most promising edge rushers.
Earlier this week, BucsGameday asked Bucs All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs about what it's like facing the former No. 2 overall pick. “Aiden Hutchinson, everyone knows him, he’s just an energizer bunny.” Said Wirfs. “Dirty spin inside, arm over inside… speed to power with him too. If we get our hands on him, I think we’ll be alright.”
Tampa Bay's OL wasn’t perfect vs. the Commanders last week, but you could easily make the argument that Goedeke was the team’s best all-around performer up front. This week, not only is the team facing a much more potent edge rusher, but they're going to need to do it without Goedeke.
Carlton Davis vs. Mike Evans
Carlton Davis is sure to be lined up against Mike Evans for a good chunk of snaps on Sunday. It’s also likely that Evans finds himself matched up with talented youngsters like Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch — or both, depending on the coverage.
The fact that Carlton Davis has played 76 out of 77 career games as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — all of which were with Mike Evans as a teammate — certainly adds another layer of intrigue to this particular matchup.
Carlton Davis is a physical corner who excels in press man coverage, which he didn’t get to play as much as he would have liked with the Bucs. Conversely, Mike Evans is a man coverage killer.
In order for the Buccaneers to put up a lot of points in this game, which they will need to do in order to win, then Mike Evans needs to either annihilate whoever is defending him or draw multiple defenders to free up his teammates. Regardless of what happens when these two players face off on Sunday, one thing is for sure — Both Mike Evans and Carlton Davis will be especially motivated. Not just to win this game, but to outperform his former teammate.
