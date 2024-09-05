Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predicted To Make Deep Playoff Run
Much of the talk this offseason has been about how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't be able to repeat what they were able to accomplish last season. The main reason behind this is the emergence of the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South.
The Falcons have tried to put together a quick turnaround after middling the past couple of seasons. Former Bucs head coach Raheem Morris is now the head man in Atlanta and he was able to get the most coveted free agent quarterback on the market this offseason in former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
With how the roster has set up for the Falcons, it is easy to project them as slight favorites of the division when looking at them on paper compared to the rest of the South. However, the Buccaneers have put in their own work this offseason and will aim to build upon their 2023 playoff run.
Many have either the Buccaneers or Falcons winning the division, but the consensus this offseason seems to have sided with Atlanta overwhelmingly. This isn't the case everywhere, however, as Pro Football Talk released their playoff predictions for the 2024 season in which they not only have the Bucs reaching the playoffs, but making a deep run in the process.
Pro Football Talk has the Buccaneers making it all the way to the NFC Championship game where they would face off against the up-and-coming Green Bay Packers. Making the playoffs and perhaps winning a game could be seen as a success for this Bucs' squad, but making it all the way to the conference championship would be more than enough to warrant the season a success.
The Buccaneers can reach these heights with who and what they have over at One Buc Place, but it will be up to everyone to come together with the same mindset and goals for them to battle and contend for the franchise's third Super Bowl.
